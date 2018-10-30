W.Va. AG Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Ohio, New Hampshire

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Ohio and New Hampshire.

Ohio’s acknowledgment means the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has yet again maintained concealed carry recognition with Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia – every bordering state except Maryland, which does not enter into reciprocity agreements and does not recognize handgun carry permits issued by any other state in the nation.

“This ensures convenience in travel and peace of mind for West Virginia license holders choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Preserving this recognition is a victory for gun owners. We hope it remains intact for many years to come.”

Monday’s announcement means Ohio and New Hampshire will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses and provisional licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 18 and older.

Each year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion.

More announcements are expected as the Attorney General anticipates all existing concealed carry recognitions to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress.

The Attorney General previously announced continued recognition with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Recognition from these states underscores the benefit of having a concealed carry license, as many states that allow West Virginians to carry concealed within their borders do so only on the basis of the person having a West Virginia concealed carry license.

Those wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page at

.