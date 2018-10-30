IMAGES... Halloween at Cabell Huntington's PICU

Hannah Caserta, the daughter of former huntington City Council member Scott Caserta and his wife Cindi, has been receiving chemo for a cancer on her knee. Scott took photos of the Amazon's Pediatric Intensive Care unit Halloween decorations.

Caserta on his Facebook page has regular posting of Hannah's progress labeled "Hannah Strong."

After a strong prayer group , the tumor was diagnosed as contained to her knee. She's receiving treatment to shrink it.

Here are some of the PICU decorations. Thanks Scott.