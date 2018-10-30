Most read
IMAGES... Halloween at Cabell Huntington's PICU
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 20:42 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Caserta on his Facebook page has regular posting of Hannah's progress labeled "Hannah Strong."
After a strong prayer group , the tumor was diagnosed as contained to her knee. She's receiving treatment to shrink it.
Here are some of the PICU decorations. Thanks Scott.