IMAGES: Huntington Safety Town Halloween Celebration

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 23:01 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

 During the second annual Trick or Treat at Safety Town,  Hundreds of children enjoyed candy, games, music and inflatables.  City employees who helped organize the event. 

Blue Knights WV III for sponsored the safe Halloween,  and  32 organizations and businesses that set up tables. Members of the Marshall University baseball team even handed out candy!

PHOTOS PROVIDED MAYOR'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus