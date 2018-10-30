Most read
IMAGES: Huntington Safety Town Halloween Celebration
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 23:01 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Blue Knights WV III for sponsored the safe Halloween, and 32 organizations and businesses that set up tables. Members of the Marshall University baseball team even handed out candy!
PHOTOS PROVIDED MAYOR'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK