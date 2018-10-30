Floodwall Gate Closure Friday

The Huntington Stormwater Utility will conduct a floodwall gate closure exercise on Friday, Nov. 2, at the floodwall gate on Riverside Drive just east of the Special Metals main gate and at the car wash.

The exercise will start at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to take 12 hours or less. Riverside Drive at this location will be closed. All traffic in and out of Altizer must use the 5th Street bridge. This is the bridge near Jolly Pirates Donuts on U.S. 60.

