Devilish Post Halloween on Stage Entertainment ops

- “Of Devils and Men” is a live stage play written and directed by Lawrence Burgess. The death penalty has just been passed into law. Twelve jurors, one is the devil. The end has come. Performances will be at the Capitol Theatre in Charleston on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 on Sunday performances.

- “Good Night, Grovers Corners” - Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents Dan Kehde’s radical anti-war play, which was written two years after 9/11. The basis of an independent film of the same name, this hard hitting satirical drama remains relevant to the continuing Iraqi and Afghan conflicts of today. Adult humor and situations make it more appropriate for audiences aged 13 and older. Shows will be presented at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2 and 3. All performance are in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater, 2nd level, Charleston Town Center. Tickets are $8 for Students and $15 for Adults. Tickets are available at the door the night of the performance or online at cyacwv.showclix.com.

- “Perfect Wedding” - the Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) presents one of Samuel French’s most produced plays, which deals with a wedding day gone horribly and hilariously, wrong. It will be presented at the JB Sowards Theatre on Nov. 2 and 3.

- “Ragtime the Musical” - presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center. The musical will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on November 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2018.

- “Forever Plaid” - Paramount Players present a dinner theater with musical numbers from the ’40s and ’50s, including "Chain Gang,” "Heart & Soul,” "Moments To Remember" and more! It stars Rick Payne, Josh Jannotta, Thaddeus Stambaugh and Matt Hammond at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit www.murderandmerriment.com.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

- “Crimes of the Heart” - Marshall University Theatre presents the play by Beth Henley. It will be presented Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Playhouse of the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick, and by the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail while helpless not to fall in love with her. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children under 12, ,and Marshall University students admitted FREE with a valid ID.

- “MARY” - Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents the 22nd annual performance of Scarpelli and Kehde’s seasonal rock opera follows the life of the mother of Jesus during the nine months prior to birth. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 25, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2. All performance are in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater, 2nd level, Charleston Town Center. Tickets are $8 for Students and $15 for Adults. Tickets are available at the door the night of the performance or online at cyacwv.showclix.com.

- “A Christmas Story the Musical” - First Stage Theatre Company present the musical based of the story by Jean Shepherd about Ralphie, the boy who dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, but everyone tells him, “You’ll shoot your eye out.” The show will be presented Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Huntington High School’s auditorium.

- “A Christmas Carol” - Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents local playwright Dan Kehde performing in a one-man presentation of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7 and 8, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, 14 and 15, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. All performance are in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater, 2nd level, Charleston Town Center. Tickets are $8 for Students and $15 for Adults. Tickets are available at the door the night of the performance or online at cyacwv.showclix.com.

- “Elf the Musical, Jr.” - The Children's Theatre of Charleston presents the musicls comedy on Dec. 6, 7, 8 and 9 at the Civic Center Little Theater. The musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

———————————-

UPCOMING AUDITIONS:

AUDITIONS FOR: “Mamma Mia” - Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. and the Clay Center. Auditions will be held at the Guild Theatre. Singing auditions will be Monday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. - prepare vocal selection and bring sheet music for Guild accompanist. Reading auditions will be Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. - scripts provided for lead, supporting and featured character readings. Dancing auditions will be Monday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. - dress to dance, musical theater combinations will be taught. Be prompt! The musical will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 20 and 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This musical staging is based on the book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. This is the first time the musical will be produced by a community theatre company in the region. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! enjoyable for any audience.