Flats Boarded up by Huntington; Toilet Stolen in West End
The Flats, formerly a hotel, is part of a massive bankruptcy case. Although a bid has been placed, court procedure requires that at least 30 days be allowed for a higher bid.
Meanwhile, the City of Huntington has started boarding up the property to insure that it's not accessible to outsiders.
Rader has given firefighters instructions to enter only if it's a small containable fire.
TOILET
Monroe Avenue thieves did not take the kitchen sink, just a computer and a toilet from a thrice broken into structure. WSAZ reported the occupant has given up on Huntington and will move to Tennessee.
AMBULANCE STOLEN
45 minutes before it turned Halloween, a suspect has been arrested in Charleston after allegedly stealing an ambulance about t9:30 p.m. from a working fire scene at Glen Street and indiana Avenue.
WOMAN SENTENCED
Tabitha Wyrick who with her husband Bradley crashed a car into a pole at Ritter Park near children playing pleaded guilty to DUI (overdose) and has been sentenced to six months jail time with credit for time served.