Dept. of Labor Energy Workers Claims Denied due to insufficient Proof in Submission; Advocate Needed

Nuclear energy workers Department of Labor Worker's Compensation claims have been denied due to alleged improperly and incomplete initial paperwork, according to whistleblower Vina Colley, a former electrician at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant who is president of Nuclear Workers for Justice and PRESS. Colley attended a Washington, D.C. conference in which a DOL OWCP director Julia Hearthway, stated "you have to prove exposure to a toxic substance ...and... the exposure is a factor in the claim. The burden is on the worker."

The resource office does not put the claim in order, Colley said, and she stressed it should be complete upon submission as they seldom overturn or properly amend. She saw her own file in which the mislabeled her as a Paducah worker and as a smoker.

Colley totld HNN multiple misunderstandings have led worker's to believe they were already qualified, including Piketon's designation for a Special Exposure Cohert and the use of high weapon's grade 99% assay plutonium.

A portion of the atomic energy nickel /uranium Huntington (WV) Pilot Plant, originally on the campus of Huntington Alloys, is buried on the Piketon site and residue buried includes plutonium. The plutonium contaminated miles of piping at Piketon, Colley explained. Oak Ridge and Paducah also utilized plutonium.

"We think the local office is good to help but they are not qualified to put together what the program is asking workers to give," adding that perhaps a union advocate for workers to compile claims properly is needed.

VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/vina.colley/videos/1881737145215149

Colley emphasized too that the plutonium --- which has been denied --- negates burial of portions of the former weapons facility as a waste cell.







