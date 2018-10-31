Most read
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets November Stops For Metro Valley
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 16:23 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Nov. 7: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.— Information table at Live Well, Be Well Expo, Montgomery General Hospital, 401 6th Ave., Montgomery
- Nov. 8: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Mobile Office Hours at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston
- Nov. 13: 9:00 a.m. to Noon—Information Table at West Virginia Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, Charleston Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
- Nov. 15: Noon to 2:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Branch Library, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
- Nov. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- Nov. 28: Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Fort Gay Public Library, 8608 Broadway St., Fort Gay
- Nov. 29: 11:00 a.m. to Noon — Information Table at Milton Senior Citizen Center, 1032 Church St., Milton
- Nov. 29: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton