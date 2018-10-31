Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets November Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Nov. 7: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.— Information table at Live Well, Be Well Expo, Montgomery General Hospital, 401 6th Ave., Montgomery

Nov. 8: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Mobile Office Hours at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston

Nov. 13: 9:00 a.m. to Noon—Information Table at West Virginia Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, Charleston Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston

Nov. 15: Noon to 2:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Branch Library, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor

Nov. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne

Nov. 28: Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Fort Gay Public Library, 8608 Broadway St., Fort Gay

Nov. 29: 11:00 a.m. to Noon — Information Table at Milton Senior Citizen Center, 1032 Church St., Milton

Nov. 29: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: