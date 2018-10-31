Marshall to present ‘Vila Boa and Other Tales’ guitar recital Nov. 6

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Music will present “Vila Boa and Other Tales: A Guitar Recital with Júlio Ribeiro Alves” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the Jomie Jazz Forum on the Huntington campus.

This solo guitar recital, performed by Alves, a professor in the School of Music, is free and open to the public.

Alves invites members of the Marshall and surrounding communities to enjoy a fun and relaxing program featuring the works: Garden Tales by Giorgio Signorile of Italy, Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel of Argentina, The Black Widow by Jaime Zenamon of Bolivia, Se Ela Perguntar by Dilermando Reis of Brazil, and Choros No. 1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos, also of Brazil.

He also will perform, for the first time, his own piece Nana Suite, written during the 1990s when he was experimenting with the use of scordatura (different tunings) as an undergraduate student at the University of Brasília.

Alves has been a faculty member at Marshall since 2006. He has a Doctor of Music degree in guitar performance and music literature from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, a Master of Music degree in guitar performance from the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Music degree in guitar performance from the University of Brasília (UnB), in his native country, Brazil.

At Marshall, Alves teaches applied guitar lessons, guitar literature, guitar pedagogy, guitar techniques, and fretboard harmony, and directs the MU Guitar Ensemble. He also teaches music theory, aural skills and music styles. Alves regularly performs as a solo player as a member of the Violauta Duo, the Duo Alves, and in other chamber music settings. He has performed in diverse venues in Brazil, the United States, Costa Rica, Spain and Italy.

This recital is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.