IMAGES: Dawg Safe Halloween, City Hall Celebration

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 21:32 Edited from Multiple Sources

Trick or treat. 

It's over for another year, but here's some of the photos from The Dawg's annual celebration and the City of Huntington celebration.

Bonus: Happy Wicked Halloween (from Bunny Bombshell, formerly of Huntington).

Photos Mike Kirtner
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus