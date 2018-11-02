Most read
Huntington Police Plan Donations to hoop's Children's Hospital
Friday, November 2, 2018 - 04:29 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Eighteen schools in Cabell and Wayne counties have also been issued a challenge to help the Police Department raise money for this cause. The school that raises the most money by the end of the month will get to trim the officers’ beards!
YOU can donate, too, and learn more about the fundraising effort, which is in honor of former HPD Chief Joe Ciccarelli, who passed away earlier this year after a long battle with cancer, at www.hpdnoshave.com. #HPDnoshave #MyHuntington