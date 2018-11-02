Huntington Police Plan Donations to hoop's Children's Hospital

Approximately 40 Huntington Police Officers are putting down their razors and letting their beards grow for No Shave November in an effort to raise funds for children with cancer. The goal is to grow awareness of their fundraising effort by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. The officers will donate the money they typically spend on shaving and grooming to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital .

Eighteen schools in Cabell and Wayne counties have also been issued a challenge to help the Police Department raise money for this cause. The school that raises the most money by the end of the month will get to trim the officers’ beards!

YOU can donate, too, and learn more about the fundraising effort, which is in honor of former HPD Chief Joe Ciccarelli, who passed away earlier this year after a long battle with cancer, at www.hpdnoshave.com. #HPDnoshave #MyHuntington