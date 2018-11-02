Marshall to host annual Intercultural Students’ Weekend Nov. 2-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Over 125 of the most academically advanced minority high school juniors and seniors from West Virginia and nearby Ohio and Kentucky metro high schools will converge at Marshall University this weekend, Friday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 3, for the annual Intercultural Students’ Weekend.

This “invitation-only” gathering of young scholars was created over 25 years ago to familiarize college- prepared students with an introduction to college life, as well as the rich and stimulating social, cultural and academic experiences offered by Marshall. Students are selected by their respective high schools, based upon specified criteria reflective of strong leadership potential and high academic standing. Over 300 students and their family members will attend.

Those attending the weekend will participate in a number of activities to include a student and parent welcome luncheon; visits with deans of the various colleges; “Real Talk,” involving an open discussion with Marshall students and visiting high school students; parent information session; campus tours conducted by members of the Marshall Society of Black Scholars and Black United Students; First Year Residence Hall reception; Student and Parents Dinner; and the Team Challenge on Friday evening at the Marshall University Recreation Center. On Saturday, students and parents will attend an annual awards ceremony. The keynote address will be delivered by Danite Belay, a pre-law/broadcast journalism student at Marshall.

“This group, consisting of the most intelligent and gifted high school students in our state and region, will soon join the ranks of so many others who have attended and graduated from Marshall University, most of whom enter graduate and postgraduate schools in various fields of discipline,” said Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs at Marshall. “Marshall University is extremely proud to recognize this impressive group of young, gifted and diverse scholars.”

To learn more about the annual Intercultural Students’ Weekend, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu.