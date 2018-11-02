Secretary of State’s Office Releases Early Voting and Absentee Numbers

As of this morning, 121,679 West Virginians have voted or turned in an absentee ballot in the 2018 General Election.

"We have been very pleased with the progress of early voting and the detailed preparations taking place for Election Day by the county clerks and the professionals in their offices,” Secretary Warner said. “Early voting locations are open through Saturday, and we encourage anyone who doesn't vote early to cast their vote on Election Day."

Early voting ends this Saturday, November 3.

All early voting locations and times can be found by going to www.GoVoteWV.com and selecting ‘2018 General Early Voting Locations’ under Voter Quick Links.

A breakdown of current early voting and absentee numbers is attached.

If you see something…..say something! Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report illegal or fraudulent election activities by calling the Secretary of State’s toll free number at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.