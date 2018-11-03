35th Civil Support Team to conduct training event at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard's 35th Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction) will conduct a training event Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Marshall University Crime Scene House, 1524 5th Ave., in Huntington. Training will take place from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with some of the activity going on behind the house, in the Marshall University parking lot located in the 1500 block of 4thAvenue. That parking lot will be closed for the day.

Residents in the area, as well as Marshall students and employees, may notice increased presence of military personnel operating in hazardous material response gear or an increase of police and first responder presence.

This training will allow the team to practice standard operating procedures, areas of concern and operational methods prior to undergoing a mandated annual certification requirement in February.

Students in Marshall University’s Forensic Science Graduate Program will have the opportunity to observe the training, in which the team will prepare for nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological attacks or unintentional events. The National Guard team will conduct exercises to practice testing materials, assessing the risk, coordinating response and more.

“This is a great opportunity for the Forensic Science graduate students to observe the use of lab equipment and crime scene investigation procedures they have been learning about in class,” said Dr. Catherin Rushton, assistant professor and director of the Forensic Science program.

For more information, contact Sgt. 1st Class Roger D. Hayes with the West Virginia National Guard by e-mail at roger.d.hayes.mil@mail.mil or by phone at 681-587-4883.