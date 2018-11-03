Talented and gifted students discover careers at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University welcomed a group of Talented and Gifted (TAG) students from local middle schools to the Huntington campus Thursday, Oct. 25, for a day of fun, hands-on learning.

Students were able to play video games developed by Marshall students, test their balance and experiment with infrared motion sensors. In addition to learning how to use medical equipment like ultrasound machines and infrared cameras, students watched an exercise scientist test a patient’s fitness.

The Rock Hill Middle School and Symmes Valley Middle School students were invited after they expressed interest in health care careers to their teachers. Each school partnered with Dr. Gary McIlvain from the university’s School of Kinesiology to coordinate the event and offer the students a preview of careers in health care and the sciences.

McIlvain knew Marshall’s faculty would welcome an opportunity to give the kids hands-on experiences to excite them about career paths in health care and science. Faculty from numerous departments participated, offering activities in health professions, physics and gaming.

Trena Haynes, the gifted education coordinator for Rock Hill Local Schools, worked together with McIlvain to coordinate the event.

“I have already received several positive comments about the experience from parents, board members and the Rock Hill community,” said Haynes. “I hope to bring more of our gifted students back to Marshall to visit in the future.”

For more information or to schedule a tour of Marshall University’s School of Kinesiology, please contact McIlvain by e-mail atmcilvain2@marshall.edu.