WV Making Biggest Comeback; President Trump Speaks at Tri State Airport

 Saturday, November 3, 2018 - 00:29 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

President Trump delivering soeech at MAGA 'Make America Great Again' Rally in Huntington, West Virginia in which he slams President Obama, media on healthcare, immigration, migrant caravan and border security.  He later told WCHS TV exclusively that "West Virginia is making the biggest (economic) comeback in the whole nation," forecasting continued growth for WV coal use on the international market. 

