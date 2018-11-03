OPIOID UPDATE: ONDCP and USDA Releases Joint Federal Resource Targeted at Rural Communities to Help Address Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Misuse

ONDCP and USDA “unveiled a listing of Federal programs that can be used to build resilient communities and address opioid misuse in rural communities. The Rural Resource Guide is the one-stop-shop for rural leaders looking for Federal funding and partnership opportunities.”

“Many rural communities in America have been especially hard hit by the opioid crisis. ONDCP and USDA partnered to create this guide to help them find the Federal resources that can help them respond.” – Jim Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director

“Strong and healthy communities are a cornerstone for prosperity in rural America. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to empowering rural leaders with tools to better leverage state, local and private resources with federal investment.” – Anne Hazlett, USDA Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development

“We Can Bring the Opioid Crisis to an End” Conway, CNN Op-Ed

“Imagine if a plane carrying nearly 200 passengers fell from the sky each day. Americans would demand answers—and action.

Drug overdoses now claim nearly 200 lives each day. That’s more lives annually in the US than breast cancer, car accidents or gun violence. Another 2 million people currently suffer from an opioid use disorder.

The statistics are harrowing; the stories of loss heartbreaking. Yet in the year since President Donald J. Trump issued a nationwide call to action, and his administration declared a national public health emergency, our results and resolve offer some hope that the worst drug crisis in US history can be slowed, and eventually solved.”

By: Kellyanne Conway

Counselor to the President

White House Recognizes Superior Drug Interdiction Efforts

ONDCP’s United States Interdiction Coordinator (USIC) recognized exceptional performers from the interagency interdiction community. These annual awards recognize individuals and units which have demonstrated exceptional innovation, tactics, aggressiveness, and results in the effort to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

“These award-winning interdiction teams are confronting the drug threats that challenge our nation on a daily basis and they are truly protecting us. The awards recognize their innovation in the field that is increasing our effectiveness in confronting the drug traffickers who are poisoning our hard-hit communities. As we work to address an ever-evolving 21st century drug threat, we need the creativity and dynamism that they have demonstrated.” – Jim Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director

DEA Take Back Day Results

Americans across the country dropped off unused pills reaching a program total of nearly 11 million pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications. “During the 16th semiannual event on October 27, DEA and federal, state and local partners disposed of more than 900,000 pounds of prescription medications collected at nearly 6,000 sites across the country. Together with almost 5,000 local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed more than 457 tons of potentially dangerous leftover prescription drugs. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds, or 5439.5 tons.”

“The results of our most recent Take Back Day clearly demonstrate a need for this initiative as a tool in the fight against America’s opioid crisis. The success of this event is a direct reflection of DEA’s commitment to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in the U.S. Together, we are all helping to make a difference to keep our friends and families safe.” – Uttam Dhillon, DEA Acting Administrator

