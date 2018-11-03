October Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

“The new jobs created in October smashed estimates and soared past expectations once again, with 250,000 new jobs created and wages rising past three percent for the first time in a decade. This is the greatest proof yet that the Trump economy is the real deal and the GOP is the real answer for voters on Election Day. Especially if you’re among the millions of Americans who got a new job or bigger paychecks this year, we need you to get out and vote for Republicans and in favor of this great American comeback on Tuesday.”