October Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, November 3, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 3 hours ago The White House Press Office

New York, NY – In response to the October jobs report just announced, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement.

“The new jobs created in October smashed estimates and soared past expectations once again, with 250,000 new jobs created and wages rising past three percent for the first time in a decade. This is the greatest proof yet that the Trump economy is the real deal and the GOP is the real answer for voters on Election Day. Especially if you’re among the millions of Americans who got a new job or bigger paychecks this year, we need you to get out and vote for Republicans and in favor of this great American comeback on Tuesday.”

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus