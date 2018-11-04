MCGILL: Miscues doom offense in Herd’s first road loss

The football series between Marshall and Southern Miss, the longest running annual matchup in Conference USA, will take a breather after this season. Southern Miss will have bragging rights indefinitely.

The Golden Eagles, with a top 10 defense, was not hospitable to the Thundering Herd offense on Saturday afternoon, holding on for a 26-24 win. The loss drops Marshall to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA play. Southern Miss evens its record at 4-4 and improves to 3-2 in league play.

Now, the series will take a nap with USM holding an 8-6 edge. The Thundering Herd and Golden Eagles have played 14 consecutive seasons, alternating home venues every fall since Marshall joined the league in 2005. That is the longest streak for a series among the 14 current C-USA teams, although the rotating schedule will push Southern Miss off Marshall's league slate starting next season when Marshall faces West Division opponents Rice and Louisiana Tech in 2019.

That made Saturday afternoon's matchup at M.M. Roberts Stadium – known as "The Rock" – a little more meaningful in front of 20,375 fans.

Southern Miss scored 9 unanswered points to close the game, severely damaging Marshall's East Division title hopes. The Golden Eagles did it with defense, forcing Marshall starting quarterback from the game and frustrating the Herd's offense. Leading receiver

did not catch a pass until late in the fourth quarter – that 17-yard reception was on his 11th target of the game, and ended in a fumble that brought the offense's turnover total to four for the game.

Those issues were too much to overcome, even though the Herd defense held the Golden Eagles' offense in check and forced two turnovers. Marshall had been 9-0 the last two seasons when getting at least two takeaways, but that streak ended. USM gained 222 total yards of offense, its fewest since mustering 189 in a 41-7 loss at FAU in 2013. The Southern Miss offense averaged 3.2 yards per play Saturday – its previous worst this season was 5.10 in a 30-7 loss at North Texas.

Those defensive numbers usually result in a win, but not on this day.

USM received the ball to start the game and immediately put points on the board. Behind freshman starting quarterback Tate Whatley, the Golden Eagles put together a 12-play, 39-yard drive that culminated in a 45-yard field goal by Parker Shaunfield to give the home team a 3-0 lead. The seven-minute, 35-second drive was the longest of USM's season.

Marshall evened the score at 3-3 on the final play of the first quarter when junior kicker

made a 24-yard field goal. The Herd missed an opportunity to score a touchdown after reaching the USM 7-yard line on first down and then failing to gain a yard on the next three plays.

The Herd defense escaped the first quarter without allowing a touchdown again. Marshall has not allowed a touchdown in the opening 15 minutes in 11 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak among FBS programs.

Marshall's first touchdown came under chaotic circumstances. Southern Miss botched a punt attempt at its own 13, and junior

forced a fumble when USM punter Zac Everett tried to pick up yardage. Freshman

scooped up the loose ball and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown to give the Herd a 10-3 lead with 5:04 left of the second quarter. The rest of the half did not go well for the visitors.

It appeared the Herd could pad its lead when senior defensive lineman

forced a fumble and it was recovered by junior cornerback

to give the offense choice field position at the USM 36. But after a short run, junior quarterback

lofted a ball toward the end zone that was intercepted by USM's Ty Williams and returned 49 yards. Five plays later, Southern Miss tied the game on a 4-yard pass from Whatley to Quez Watkins.

The Marshall coaching staff decided to make a switch at quarterback following Thomson's interception – his third of the season – and insert freshman

, who started the first four games of the season before an injury sidelined him. On the first play of the drive, Green was blind-sided by sophomore defensive end Jacques Turner and senior Darian Yancey picked up the ball and returned it 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds of the first half.

After holding the Golden Eagles out of the end zone for nearly the entire first half, USM scored 14 points in 15 seconds to flip momentum.

Between the opening-drive field goal and the two scores, the Herd defense shined. USM had three consecutive drives end in a punt and two straight end in fumbles. During that stretch, the Golden Eagles' offense gained 11 yards on 19 plays – an average of 0.6 yards per play.

But on the other side of the ball, Marshall struggled. Against the nation's No. 8-ranked defense, the Herd offense generated 49 total yards of offense on 24 plays in the first half. On the ground, Marshall did not gain a yard on 11 carries. Leading receiver

did not record a catch in the first half, and the offense was outscored by the punt team.

Green ignited the Marshall offense on the second drive of the third quarter. He found senior receiver

for a 53-yard gain to the USM 13, and then senior running back

bounced to the outside for an 11-yard gain to the USM 2. Senior running back

finished the drive from 2 yards out for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season to tie the score, 17-17, with 8:36 left of the third quarter. The four-play 66-yard drive was the Herd's longest, by yardage, to that point of the game.

On the Herd's next offensive possession, Green had a pass skip off junior receiver

hands and Southern Miss defensive back Ky'el Hemby intercepted the pass and returned it 30 yards to the MU 9. The Golden Eagles settled for a field goal to lead 20-17 with 2:58 left of the third quarter.

The Marshall offense was then forced to punt after a three-and-out, and Southern Miss responded with a staggering drive: 13 plays, 94 yards and 6 minutes and 23 seconds of possession. Whatley capped the lengthy drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, and after the missed extra point USM led 26-17 with 7:13 left of the game.

Marshall created a little late-game drama on a passing touchdown with 1:11 left of the fourth quarter when Green found Henry for a 15-yard score to make it 26-24. Henry's first career touchdown reception – and Green's first passing touchdown since September – set up an onside kick opportunity, but the attempt failed and Southern Miss sealed the Herd's first road loss of 2018.