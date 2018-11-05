Local Children's TV Shows of 60's, 70's, and 80's IMAGES

Back in the old days stations tried to have some local programming in daytime before syndicated shows in evening and network programming at night. I lived in 3 different markets that had pop

ular local programming for kids. I was born in Cincinnati in 1963 and grew up with the legendary Uncle Al Show in the morning.

Another Cincinnati show that my brother and I grew up watching on WXIX 19 in Cincinnati was The Larry Smith Puppets Show. The stars were puppets, of course. Hattie the Witch, Snarfie R. Dog, Nasty Old Thing hung out every weekday afternoon and played cartoons.

Here is a clip featuring a Halloween special made in 1970 featuring Hattie The Witch and another WXIX on-air personality Cool Ghoul of Scream-In. The Cool Ghoul(Dick Von Hoene) was known for his trademark shout and "Bleah, bleah, BLEAAAHHH!" and his inimitable tongue-fluttering "Bl-bl-bl-bl-bl-bl-bl-bl-bl-bl..."

When I moved to Cumberland, Md in 1970, I became a big fan of the Washington, Dc station Channel 20. They had a block of afternoon kid shows hosted by Captain 20. Captain 20 was first an astronaut and then an alien.

He was replaced by Dick Dyszel and became an alien from outer space.

Dick Dyszel also played Bozo The Clown on the morning kids show.

Dyszel was also Count Gore De Vol on Creature Feature.

When I moved to Huntington, WV in 1976, I discovered the local show Mr. Cartoon featuring Jule Huffman as Mr Cartoon. Beeper was the sidekick and they entertained a studio full of children and played cartoons in between.

*Editor's Note: Prior to Mr. Cartoon, WSAZ featured George Lewis as Streamboat Bill. WHTN/WOWK had variations of John Hamer's Supershow, which at time showed Republic cliffhangers and animation such as "Supercar" and "Space Angel." The Three Stooges were a staple. WCHS had Doug Martin hosting its children's shows.

For late night weekends, WSAZ had ShockWatch. Later, WHTN had Chiller Theater.

Now, most kids tune in Cartoon Network or The Disney Channel for their entertainment but back in the day local channels created their own characters in a quest for cheap, marketable kids entertainment...an in the process legends were born. Every market had their own local characters and played classic cartoons.