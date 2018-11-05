Most read
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Heroin and Gun Charges
“A parent’s worst nightmare,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We will not tolerate gun-toting drug dealers peddling their poisons near our schools. We are working every day to lock up drug dealers like Stevenson.”
On January 4, 2017, agents with the ATF and the Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit used a confidential informant to make a controlled buy of heroin from Dana Stevenson. The buy occurred in the vicinity of the Kentucky Fried Chicken near Washington Street in Charleston. The location was within 1000 feet of Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The defendant provided the informant with suspected heroin.
On January 18, 2017, officers conducted a search warrant at Stevenson’s residence and recovered a Glock .40 caliber firearm. Stevenson was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because he had been convicted in 2014 in Kanawha County, West Virginia for wanton endangerment.
Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor prosecuted the case. United States District Judge Goodwin imposed the sentence.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.