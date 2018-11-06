Marshall partners with Scottish Rite Foundation to host free literacy event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Faculty and students from the Marshall University Department of Communication Disorders program have partnered with the Scottish Rite Foundation to host the first Huntington Reading Fun event. This inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Cabell County Public Library.

Children in preschool through fifth grade and their families are welcome to enjoy a Thanksgiving-themed story, snack and craft. Parents and caregivers will receive resources for making reading fun at home, according to Tricia Agnello, assistant professor in the department and organizer for the event.

“Reading skills are important for children's success in school and in life. Many families may feel as if reading is difficult and stressful. Students and faculty at the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center want to teach children that reading is fun and support parents as they read with their children at home,” Agnello said.

The next free “Huntington Reading Fun” event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 15. To learn more, contact Agnello at 304-696-2981 or e-mail tricia.agnello@marshall.edu. For more information about the Department of Communication Disorders, visitwww.marshall.edu/communication-disorders. To learn more about the Scottish Rite Foundation and the university programs they support, visithttps://www.scottishritehuntington.org/.