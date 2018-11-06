West Virginia American Water and Utility Workers United Association to hold Veterans Donation Drive Friday in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (Nov. 5, 2018) – West Virginia American Water’s Huntington District and the Utility Workers United Association have joined forces to host a donation drive Friday, Nov. 9, in honor of Veterans Day to benefit the Homeless Veterans Resource Center. This employee-led initiative sponsored by West Virginia American Water seeks to fulfill a critical need related to homeless veterans in the local community.

“Utility Workers United Association recognizes the crucial need for support that many of our veterans are facing each day, and we are proud to play a small part in alleviating some of their hardship with this fourth annual donation drive,” said Greg Lanham, West Virginia American Water employee and Utility Workers United Association Huntington District member. “Over the last three years, through the generosity of our community and our employees, we have provided several thousand dollars in cash and in-kind donations of food, clothing and hygiene items to benefit men and women who served our country.”

“West Virginia American Water prides itself on being a military friendly employer and is proud to help veterans in need in our community in many ways,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water and a veteran. “We are also proud to support our employees in the causes they care about most by allowing them to participate in community charitable and volunteer projects on company time.”

Items needed include non-perishable food items (especially easy open/pop-tab cans and ready-to-eat meals and snacks) socks, sweatshirts, gloves, coats, blankets, shampoo, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, dishwashing soap, disinfectant cleaners and dog food. Cash donations will also be accepted. Donation boxes will be clearly marked with signs stating “Help Support Our Veterans!” featuring the logos of West Virginia American Water and Utility Workers United Association.

Donations will be collected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 at the following locations:

· Food Fair – 6350 U.S. Rt. 60 in Barboursville

· Food Fair – 2198 U.S. Rt. 60 in Culloden

· Save-A-Lot – 920 14th Street West in Huntington

· Save-A-Lot – Eastern Heights Shopping Center in East Huntington

· Walmart – 3333 U.S. Rt. 60 in Huntington

· West Virginia American Water Huntington Office – 4002 Ohio River Road

The VA’s Homeless Veterans Resource Center, located on 9th Street in downtown Huntington, provides homeless veterans with counseling, job assistance, housing referrals, group educational classes, as well as laundry and shower facilities and a food pantry. The center serves dozens of veterans daily and hundreds each year.

West Virginia American Water will match employee and community donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000. For additional information on how you can help, please contact West Virginia American Water’s community relations specialist, Megan Hannah, at 304-340-2088 or call the Homeless Veterans Resource Center at 304-529-9142. Special thanks to the local businesses that have agreed to serve as donation collection sites.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.