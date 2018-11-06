Harrell Memorial Scholarship established to help future pediatricians at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Tamara D. Huffman has established an endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in memory of her mother, E. Pauline Harrell.

Harrell was a native West Virginian born April 25, 1923, in Beckley, where she lived until her death on Feb. 19, 2015. At the age of seven, she was charged with the care of her younger brother. From that point, she dedicated her life to nurturing children. She was a homemaker who cared for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-nephews during their childhood.

“My mother spent her entire life doing things for others,” Huffman said. “She had a significant influence on every life she touched. I’m honored to continue her legacy through this scholarship, which will assist medical students as they embark on a career of caring for our most precious citizens.”

The E. Pauline Harrell Memorial Scholarship is a one-time award designated for a rising fourth-year medical student with demonstrated academic achievement who is pursuing a career in pediatrics.



For more information or to support the school of medicine, contact Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711.