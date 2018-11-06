Adam Grant to speak to Marshall students

.

The event will be streamed live at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. It is hosted by Montclair State University in New Jersey. Viewers are invited to submit questions to @theNSLS on Twitter and on Facebook at



During the broadcast, Grant will discuss achieving success through generosity, championing original ideas and facing adversity while building resilience.



The event is free and open to all students, staff and faculty and is sponsored by the Marshall chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success. It is the third installment of the 2018-2019 speaker broadcast series, which reaches more than 640 college campuses each month during the academic year.



Grant earned his Ph.D. in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan and his B.A. from Harvard University. He has been named Wharton’s top-rated professor for seven straight years and is a three-time New York Times best-selling author. He is recognized as one of the world’s 10 most influential management thinkers and is listed in Fortune’s 40 under 40. Grant currently hosts “Worklife,” a TED original podcast and his TED talks have been viewed over 15 million times.