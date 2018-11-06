Secretary of State’s Office Releases Early Voting and Absentee Numbers

Charleston, W.Va.—West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner Monday released unofficial early voting and absentee numbers for the early voting period.

As of this morning, unofficial numbers show that 183,205 West Virginians voted or turned in an absentee ballot.

Early voting began October 24 and ended Saturday, November 3.

"I’m extremely pleased that so many West Virginians took advantage of early voting,” Secretary Warner said. “Numbers significantly exceed the 2002 through 2014 General Elections. This impressive turnout and the smooth execution of the early voting procedures are a direct reflection on the detailed preparations by the clerks and their staff."

Polls tomorrow, Election Day, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Find your polling location by going to www.GoVoteWV.com.

A breakdown of current early voting and absentee numbers is attached.

If you see something…..say something! Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report illegal or fraudulent election activities by calling the Secretary of State’s toll free number at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.