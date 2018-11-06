Still Dying from Neglect; Will it Come Down IMAGES

The twin of Huntington's Keith Albee still sits in Flushing, NY awaiting partial demolition and partial preservation that is if the proposed condo developer isn't bankrupt.

These pics are one to two years old. We can not get any of the prepared to restore or the auditorium which has a permit for foundation fortification.

Maybe the new Amazon HQ nearby will see the value of restoring a performing arts center? Or, at least, having the lobby/mezzanine used for public events.

PHOTOS BY Chris Kellberg