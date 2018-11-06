Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Senior Tynikki Crook Honored with Marshall Win Over Southern Miss
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... The Murder Capital and Reverend Joe
- Local Children's TV Shows of 60's, 70's, and 80's IMAGES
- OPIOID UPDATE: ONDCP and USDA Releases Joint Federal Resource Targeted at Rural Communities to Help Address Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Misuse
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
Still Dying from Neglect; Will it Come Down IMAGES
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - 11:20 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
These pics are one to two years old. We can not get any of the prepared to restore or the auditorium which has a permit for foundation fortification.
Maybe the new Amazon HQ nearby will see the value of restoring a performing arts center? Or, at least, having the lobby/mezzanine used for public events.
PHOTOS BY Chris Kellberg