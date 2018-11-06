GATORCHOPPIN ON ... Overdoses are down locally...is it a sign things are better?

Overdoses are down in the overdose capital of Huntington, WV. According to The Herald Dispatch " So far, Cabell County has seen less overdoses in each individual month of 2018 compared to the same months in 2017. October 2018's total 76 overdoses, for example, are far less than the 139 overdoses reported in October 2017."

I am hoping this means that there are less drugs being used but I do not want to be overly optimistic. I know there has been many positive developments such as more recovery options such as rehabs and recovery houses, awareness of recovery, and resources such as Huntington's Quick Response Team.

There are reasons to not be overly optimistic....the personal use of narcan( I myself have saved five people), the switch of use from heroin to meth, and calls being dispatched as cardiac arrest and not overdoses.

While everyone wants the epidemic to be about over, we cannot let up our guard. People are still dying from overdoses in Huntington. Let us continue to support recovery in Huntington and make it a top priority. Help is available in Huntington. There are resources available for those struggling with addiction. People do care.