Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Senior Tynikki Crook Honored with Marshall Win Over Southern Miss
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... The Murder Capital and Reverend Joe
- Local Children's TV Shows of 60's, 70's, and 80's IMAGES
- OPIOID UPDATE: ONDCP and USDA Releases Joint Federal Resource Targeted at Rural Communities to Help Address Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Misuse
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- West Virginia American Water Urges Customers to Guard against Utility Worker Imposters
GATORCHOPPIN ON ... Overdoses are down locally...is it a sign things are better?
I am hoping this means that there are less drugs being used but I do not want to be overly optimistic. I know there has been many positive developments such as more recovery options such as rehabs and recovery houses, awareness of recovery, and resources such as Huntington's Quick Response Team.
There are reasons to not be overly optimistic....the personal use of narcan( I myself have saved five people), the switch of use from heroin to meth, and calls being dispatched as cardiac arrest and not overdoses.
While everyone wants the epidemic to be about over, we cannot let up our guard. People are still dying from overdoses in Huntington. Let us continue to support recovery in Huntington and make it a top priority. Help is available in Huntington. There are resources available for those struggling with addiction. People do care.