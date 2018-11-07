Manchin Overcomes Morrisey, Let's Work Together; Miller wins Congressional Seat

After a hard fought race, Sen. Joe Manchin (D) has won his U.S. Senate battle against Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) by a 50-46% margin amounting to about 20,000 votes, according to Metro News. Libertarian Rusty Hollen came in third with 4% (about 24,000 votes).

Manchin told Metro News, “We don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican; be a West Virginian. "

Preexisting conditions and health care along with Manchin's prior stances on coal were major issues. Manchin has been criticized by Democrats for voting about 60% on Trump proposals.

Manchin told Metro News that he will tell President Trump who endorsed his opponent: "“I’ll go back and I’ll say, ‘Mr. President, the people of West Virginia spoke loud and clear. They want you to be the president of the United States, not the divided states. Let’s start working together.”

Carol Miller won her third district race for House of Representatives, a seat vacated by Evan Jenkins. She defeated Richard Ojeda II 56-44%.

Incumbents David MoKinley and Alex Mooney won their races .

Mike Woelfel (D) held on to his Cabell County and Wayne County state senate seat.

Sean Hornbuckle (D), John Mandt Jr. (R) and Daniel Linville (R) won the three delegate positions in the 16th District (Cabell). Chad Lovejoy (D) and Matthew Rohrbeck (R) won in the 17tth District and Evan Worrell (R) defeated karen Nance (D) in the 18th District.

Kelli Sobonya (R) defeated long time Cabell Commission indumbent Bob Bailey 15,626-13,111. Mike McCarthy won the complete current term for magistrate.