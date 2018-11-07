Warner Releases Unofficial Results for General Election

Charleston, W.Va.—Secretary of State Mac Warner said he is pleased with the voter turnout in the state’s General Election today. Warner also took time to commend the state’s 55 county clerks for preparing for and managing the election.

Based on the unofficial results reported by the counties, voter turnout for this midterm election was unofficially more than 47 percent.

Six counties started Election Day with power outages in fourteen of the state’s 1,740 voting precincts. However, the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks planned ahead and supplied generators to most precincts before the polls opened, and shortly thereafter in the rest. Secretary Warner would personally like to thank the Department of Homeland Security, WV National Guard, the Fusion Center, local 911 emergency services, Appalachian Power, First Energy, AEP, the county clerks and several generous citizens that all chipped in to help restore power to those critical areas.

Beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Election Day, Warner’s office set up a command center at the State Capitol. On hand were representatives from the state’s Office of Technology, WV National Guard and voting machine manufacturer, all ready to address threats to every aspect of the election.

In addition, the Secretary of State’s Investigation Division organized a 30-member election team positioned throughout the state that visited all 55 counties. The election team provided county clerks and poll workers with any assistance that was needed and was able to assist with emergencies and reports of impropriety.

In addition to the higher midterm election than years past, this election put West Virginia in the history books for being the first state in the nation to deploy a mobile voting application for military personnel and overseas voters. Warner estimates that 144 voters from 30 different countries cast ballots using an application on their approved mobile devices that records the ballots anonymously using blockchain technology. Twenty-four of the state’s 55 counties participated in this pilot, and post-election security audits are already being scheduled.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the operation and management of the General Election,” Warner said. “The state’s clerks and their staff were prepared. Our team at the Capitol was prepared. The candidates, political parties and interest groups succeeded in getting their messages and platforms to the general public. West Virginia had a great midterm election.”

A complete list of unofficial election results, including the two constitutional amendments, can be found at: WV 2018 General Election Unofficial Results. Official results will be certified following canvass and the recount period. Canvass begins November 13, 2018 in most counties, and the recount period lasts for 48 hours after each county announces their official results.