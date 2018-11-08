New York Man Sentenced to Prison for Obstructing Huntington Federal Case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A New York man who helped obstruct a federal drug conspiracy case in 2017 was sentenced today in Huntington to 12 months and 1 day in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Kevin Fritz Lamerique, 34, previously pled guilty to aiding and abetting an attempt to obstruct and impede an official proceeding. United States Attorney Stuart commended the work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

“Attempting to obstruct or impede a federal investigation is a serious crime,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I have made this abundantly clear in previous actions. Those who obstruct or impede federal agents will be held accountable.”

From at least February of 2016 to June of 2017, members of the conspiracy obtained quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California which were mailed to the Huntington and Cross Lanes areas. The drugs would then be distributed to customers in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha counties. During the investigation, agents executed multiple search warrants in Cabell and Kanawha counties and seized almost 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with multiple firearms and ammunition.

Lamerique admitted that after an indictment was returned in Huntington charging various members of the conspiracy, he initiated contact with a charged defendant at the direction of another person. During various contacts, Lamerique delivered messages and instructions to the charged defendant. Lamerique also arranged and participated in contacts between the charged defendant and the other person to aid the charged defendant’s evasion of arrest.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.