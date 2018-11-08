Most read
Annual Marshall University/HOPE CDC conference set for next week in Charleston
Hope CDC is a Charleston-based nonprofit organization led by the Rev. Matthew Watts. It is aimed at improving the capital city’s inner city through education, employment, training, economic development and spiritual renewal.
Dr. Kelli Johnson, co-director of Marshall’s President’s Commission on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, says next week’s event focuses on identifying issues and finding solutions for a variety of topics associated with poverty in the Mountain State.
“This year’s event includes frank discussions about youth and families, education, economic and workforce development, substance abuse disorder, the criminal justice system and public policy,” Johnson said. “Reviewing and implementing progressive models such as Hope CDC’s West Side Revive model and conducting interdisciplinary action research can lead to solutions to poverty in our neighborhoods, our towns and our state.”
Registration for the symposium and an accompanying reception the evening before is available until Friday, Nov. 9, at https://marshall.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afVDgFnfQrauZkp.