Huntington Council Tuesday Considers Support of Home Rule Extension

The work session will be at 7 p.m.

Huntington City Council meets Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

AGENDA

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

November 13, 2018

**TUESDAY**

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-10: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 533 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING OFFENSES RELATING TO PROPERTY

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

6. Resolution re: 2018-R-44: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CONSULTING WITH THE WHO GROUP FOR STRATEGIC NARRATIVE, STRATEGIC DESIGN WORKSHOPS, FRAMEWORK AND JOURNEY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

7. Resolution re: 2018-R-47: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR SUPPORTING HOME RULE AS A PERMANENT PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

8. Resolution re: 2018-R-49: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR VARIOUS STRUCTURES INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Howe

9. Resolution re: 2018-R-27: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF TAYLOR BENNETT TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: 2018-R-30: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL B. LACY TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Resolution re: 2018-R-38: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL S. MISITI TO THE SERVICE FEES APPEAL BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-41: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF STEPHANIE H. VLAHOS BRYANT TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment