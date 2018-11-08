Developing.... Twelve Dead including Sheriff's Deputy in California Bar Shooting; Multiple Injuries at "Horrific" Crime Scene

A mass random shooting has taken place at a country western bar on college night in Thousand Oaks, California. Shots took place during a line dance.

Att least one officer has died of his injuries The gunman is also deceased.

Eleven victims died in the shooting, as well as the officer and the suspect. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said the club victims were likely 21-26 years of age. Other injuries have been reported who were self and assisted transport to the hospital.The deputy, Sgt. Ron Helus, "died a hero as he went in to save lives."

(These details are EARLY reports . This is 6 a.m.news conference)

"There's parents of 11 victims whose hearts are ripped out," the lsheriff said. "People were hiding in restrooms and attics," he said.

"A guy came out of no where and shot people," a sharken witness who escaped the bar told CNN. The witness indicated that a female door person was hit.

Many of the interviewed witnesses who made it out uninjured did so through a back door and by shattering a window.

The FBI and ATF have joined the investigation.