Huntington Working on Hal Greer Corridor Management Plan
Friday, November 9, 2018 - 00:18 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
So how can you be involved? Attend a project symposium from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
You are also invited to take a quick survey about Hal Greer Boulevard.
For more information about this project and to take the survey, go to www.completehalgreer.com.