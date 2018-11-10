Most read
Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for special session of Legislature on Tuesday, November 13, 2018
The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to the removal of Allen Loughry, Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, including, but not limited to, censure, impeachment, trial, conviction, and disqualification, and legislation authorizing and appropriating the expenditure of public funds to pay the expenses for the Extraordinary Session