Marshall University Foundation holds annual Donor Recognition Celebration

The event, which recognizes and celebrates the generosity of donors with lifetime giving of over $100,000 to Marshall University, welcomed a total of 22 new members. 20 of those members were recognized as President’s Circle members for their lifetime giving total of $100,000 to $250,000, while the other two became members of the Pathway of Prominence Society for their lifetime gifts of $1,000,000 to $5,000,000.

“It is an honor to celebrate the individuals who believe in the prosperity of Marshall University and continue to help us rise,” said Dr. Ronald G. Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation. “We are excited to welcome 22 new members into our lifetime giving societies and applaud their willingness to help Marshall students ease their financial burden through the creation of scholarships, and the university continue to thrive through support to programs and facilities.”

The founding families of the Marshall University Foundation were recognized for their dedication to the prosperity of the university. Because of the insight of Frank E. Hanshaw Sr., D. Sterling Diddle, Walker Long, James D. Francis and N.W. “Jack” Yates, the articles of incorporation of the Marshall University Foundation Inc. were established on January 3, 1947. Frank Hanshaw Jr., Tom and Nancy Hanshaw, and Sterling and Rosalee Hall were in attendance to represent their family members.

Speaking at the event was Marshall University alumna and former scholarship recipient Ernay Adams, who is now a clinical assistant professor in Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders. Adams took this opportunity to thank donors for providing scholarships and additional support, which made her academic dreams come true.

“You see, without scholarships, I would not have been able to come to Marshall, I doubt I would be a speech-language pathologist and there is no way that I would be working in my dream job, right back here in Smith Hall,” Adams said to donors. “Thanks to a supportive, hard-working, and financially-conscious family who saw the value in education, who raised their daughter to work for her goals, and to donors like yourselves, I was able to do something that most in my generation find impossible to do. I was able to graduate from college debt free. For me, Marshall was, and continues to be, the best decision ever.”

The Marshall University Foundation calculates lifetime giving totals annually. For a complete listing of our lifetime giving society members, please visitwww.marshall.edu/foundation.