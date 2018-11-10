Another Project Huntington Jailing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - A Huntington man was sentenced this week to 41 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“Another dangerous offender is removed from the streets of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Rest assured we are keeping our focus on Project Huntington even as we start similar initiatives in other cities throughout southern West Virginia.”

On March 22, 2018, a Huntington Police Officer on patrol observed a Honda Accord with an expired registration sticker. The officer activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the vehicle. Landruis Boose, the driver of the Honda, admitted that he attempted to flee from the officer by speeding through a residential area of Huntington and crossing several busy intersections while not yielding or stopping for oncoming traffic. Boose further admitted that he eventually stopped at a parking lot, exited the car, and fled on foot.

Law enforcement soon apprehended Boose, and he admitted that he was carrying a backpack with a box of .45 caliber bullets. Boose additionally admitted that he had a set of digital scales and $380 cash in his pockets. Boose was prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law because of a 2009 felony drug conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court.

AUSA Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.