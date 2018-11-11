Mark Caserta: Liberal Dark State Employs Mob Rule Antics

Liberals never cease to amaze me at their incessant ability to create new forms of evil in our nation. In fact, it’s all they’re capable of producing. Without God’s precepts and the resulting parameters of decency, the dominating influence in their lives is their carnal passion.

And passions of the flesh represent the antithesis of God’s Will and will always propagate iniquitous behavior. Progressives can blame the volatile, political environment encompassing our nation on President Trump all they want. But they, alone, are responsible for their reprehensible actions.

And given the fact that liberals have endured such an overwhelming political blow resulting from the election of Donald J. Trump, they’ve lowered themselves to a form of political discourse known as “mob rule”.

For decades, we’ve witnessed political unrest in foreign nations inundated with mobs of angry dissenters. In Hamburg, Germany, as world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in July, 2017, a group of radical leftists, known as “Antifa”, for their anti-fascist position, set fire to cars and property, terrorizing residents and injuring more than 200 police officers.

But foreign nations no longer own the market share of political dissension. For now, in these United States of America, we have our own form of contentious, malevolent behavior resulting from varying political ideologies – political terrorism.

In Washington, DC, October 2018, Protesters clawed viciously at the doors of the Supreme Court during the swearing in of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, chanting, “This is what democracy looks like!” While liberal news outlets, such as CNN, reported this behavior as “protests”, such violent behavior is far from the free speech protected by the Constitution.

And as with all “political mobs,”, these domestic terrorists have their sponsors.

In June 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters, a liberal, California Democrat, called for a “total social warfare” against the entire Trump administration. She said Trump administration officials should not be allowed anywhere in public and should be excoriated for supporting the president.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere,” she told the cheering crowd.

In September, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife, Heidi, were forced to leave a restaurant in Washington, D.C. by a group determined to intimidate and terrorize the couple for the Senator’s support of a Trump Supreme Court nominee.

Only a couple weeks ago, while Fox News Host Tucker Carlson was at his work desk, just hours before his 8 p.m. live show, he suddenly began receiving multiple, desperate text messages from his wife.

Political terrorists with bull horns, were verbally assaulting the Carlson home, obviously with the intent of emotional and possibly physical damage to the family. These terrorists had no way of knowing the Carlson children were not at home with their terrified mother.

“I called my wife,” Carlson told The Washington Post in a phone interview. “She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming.

Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.” Thinking it was a home invasion, Carlson’s wife locked herself in a pantry and called 911.

Yes, this is exactly what democracy, otherwise known as “mob rule”, looks like. That’s why we should thank God, we live in a Republic.

But our Republic is under attack from within. If liberal Democrats can’t win in the theater of ideas, they’ve shown their willingness to steal, cheat, ravage, and indeed, terrorize to regain their threshold of progressive influence on our nation.

Now, let’s be clear about where this could end.

Understand, this political reign of terror may only be accompanied by chants, name-calling and disrespectful behavior in our nation’s capital. But in rural areas, to include the hills and valleys of Appalachia, a man isn’t going to simply turn his back and walk away when a political terrorist is confronting his family in a restaurant or attempting to break down the door to his castle.

I believe we all know what will happen. Someone will die.

While, this level of political unrest has not yet arrived in our local communities, it’s important to realize we have local leadership, in the form of a “dark state” that is sympathetic to the liberal rule of law or lack thereof.

We have a local newspaper, The Herald Dispatch, intent on protecting their liberal agenda, with local columnists applauding the progressive antics of individuals who do not share your values or care about your peace and prosperity.

Don’t wait until someone’s pounding on your door. Don’t allow the dark state, national, local or otherwise, to turn thwart our Republic with mob rule antics.

Get informed and involved – now.