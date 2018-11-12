MCGILL: Knox, Stingy Defense Key Marshall Win as it Honors “75”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Before the game, those apart of the Marshall football program locked arms with the coaches and players that came before them to honor the 75 who lost their lives on Southern Airways Flight 932. It was a touching moment that could reach the heart of the toughest of people.

Then, the Thundering Herd honored the 75 properly with its play, as the team has been wont to do in recent years.

After yielding 75 yards on the opening drive, the Marshall defense permitted only 110 total yards of offense the rest of the way in the Herd's 30-13 win against Charlotte on Saturday. The victory is Marshall's sixth of the season, making the program bowl eligible.

"It was a great team win for us," Holliday said, "and it happened in a game where we are honoring the '75' makes it that much more special."

Marshall (6-3, 4-2 Conference USA) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to win once again on the designated memorial game, an annual remembrance of the plane crash that occurred on Nov. 14, 1970. After a fumble on the first play of the second half set Charlotte up for a game-tying field goal to make it 13-13, the Herd took over. Redshirt freshman

– listed as the fourth-string running back – carried 22 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in his first significant collegiate action.

Meanwhile, the Herd defense dominated. Marshall allowed a first quarter touchdown for the first time this season – snapping its FBS-leading streak – but shut down Charlotte thereafter. In the second half, Charlotte ran 21 plays for 14 total yards of offense. After the opening-drive touchdown, the 49ers had nine drives end in punts and two in field goals.

"It was a physical game in that first half … that's the way Charlotte plays," Holliday said. "I thought our guys came out in the second half and responded really well. Nobody has run the football against Charlotte like we did in the second half."

Knox, who is listed at 6 feet and 209 pounds, was the unexpected star. Well, at least to some on-lookers.

"To a lot of people watching that might have been a surprise because they haven't seen him on the field as much, but there was no doubt that when he got the ball in his hand that's how he was going to run the ball," Marshall senior offensive lineman

said. "Everybody on the team knows what kind of guy he is; he goes to work; he does it quietly; he's never complained a bit about getting reps on the field.

"He works hard in the weight room and does everything he is supposed to do in the offseason. We know how hard he runs and how hard he plays. It was only a matter of time before he got that opportunity."

Marshall was without the services of senior running back

and sophomore running back

, the latter of whom leads the team in rushing. The starter, senior

, fumbled on the opening play of the second half and left temporarily because of an injury, allowing for Knox to shine. Knox, who did not have a college carry prior to Saturday, carried five consecutive times for 25 yards to move the Marshall offense down the field. He later capped the 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, the first offensive score of his career.

Knox's touchdown gave Marshall a 20-13 lead with 9:59 left of the third quarter.

"We call that 'competitive excellence' when a player goes in and it's his turn and he was prepared to go in," Holliday said. "You're going to see a lot more of that kid. We like what he's all about."

Junior kicker

kicked the last of his career-best three field goals with 4:39 left of the third quarter to give the Herd a 23-13 lead. Junior receiver

caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback

with 37 seconds left of the third quarter to cap the scoring.

"We got comfortable with what they did on defense; got to know what they do," Dowrey said. "After we got a feel for it, we were as physical as possible."

Marshall put together its second consecutive dominant performance at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Herd allowed 185 yards, the fewest it has allowed this season, and held the 49ers (4-6, 3-3 C-USA) to 3.0 yards per play.

MU also recorded six sacks, finished 6-for-6 in red zone scoring opportunities and blocked a punt to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Anderson in the first quarter.

"If you can play that kind of defense and be really good on special teams and take care of that ball on offense, you have a shot at winning every game," Holliday said.

Charlotte's opening score came on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Evan Sherriffs to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. The play marked the first time this season the Herd defense had allowed a first quarter touchdown, ending the longest such streak among FBS programs (11 games – eight this season and three in 2017).

Marshall quickly responded, driving 59 yards on 11 plays to get on the board with a 23-yard field goal from Rohrwasser, and then special teams turned the tide. Freshman defensive end Hodge blocked a Charlotte punt, which was recovered by fellow freshman

at the 1-yard line. One play later, Anderson scored to give the Herd a 10-7 lead with 2:34 left of the second quarter.

Marshall never relinquished the lead.

Anderson scored for the fourth consecutive game, the first Marshall running back to do that since Devon Johnson in 2014. Green passed for 178 yards and a touchdown in his fifth career start. Senior receiver

caught six passes for 95 yards, while junior

set career-highs for receptions (three) and receiving yards (43).

"I can't stress enough the importance of this game," linebacker

said. "There's no better way to honor those who lost their lives than to win this game."