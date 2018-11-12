Herd Men’s Basketball Takes Thriller From Hofstra, 76-72

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Thundering Herd men's basketball team survived a barnburner at the Cam Henderson Center against Hofstra Sunday, 76-72, with a 12-0 run to start the second half and by holding the Pride without a make from the field in the final 3:40 of the game.

Prior to the contest, two banners were unveiled for the conference tournament championship and the second-round appearance in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament from the 2017-18 season.

"They're (Hofstra) a good ball club and they played at their top," fifth-year head coach

said. "I didn't think there for a while in the first 10 minutes that they were going to miss a shot. I told Jon (Elmore) it's a long game. Just keep wearing their legs. I think he came to reason towards the second half and we stepped up defensively."

Senior guard

led the way for Marshall with a 30-point effort. Elmore shot 10 of 22 from the field, making 2 of 8 attempts from three-point range and draining 8 of his 9 attempts from the free-throw line. The senior guard also grabbed a team-high eight boards to go with a game-high four steals, while also dishing out five assists.

"I try to get whatever they're giving me," Elmore said. "I didn't shoot great from three tonight, but my teammates put me in a lot of advantageous situations. C.J. was getting to the cup towards the end. We have guys that are really good players and coach D'Antoni puts us in a system where we're able to show off what we can do. Great team effort tonight."

Senior guard

also reached double-figures for the Herd with a 22-point effort on a 9 of 17 shooting day from the field. Burks had a game-high six assists and added a pair of rebounds and steals.

"Last year we shot the ball pretty good," Burks said. "Everyone does their scouting reports. It'll say Marshall likes the three-point shot, but that's opening a lot of different options that we have."

The first half saw Hofstra shot lights out from the field, making 17 of 26 shots (65.4 percent), including three makes from beyond the arc on eight attempts. The Pride also went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and led for all, but 50 seconds in the opening half.

Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman had 25 points by making 8 of 12 attempts from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line in the first half.

However, riding three makes from the charity stripe by Elmore to end the half and trailing 45-42, the Herd went on a 12-0 run to begin the second half, with seven points by Burks and five by Elmore to lead 54-45 with 15:57 left in the game.

Hofstra answered with an 11-2 run of its own to tie the contest at 56-56 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

The teams traded leads until Burks hit made a layup to put the Herd up by two, 71-69, with 2:17 on the clock and never trailed the rest of the way.

Pride's Eli Pemberton had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 10 seconds left.

Marshall held Wright-Foreman to just nine points and 3 of 15 from the field in the second half after his high-scoring effort in the first as freshman guard

guarded him down the stretch.

"I think what impresses me is his (Taevion's) intelligence and his focus," D'Antoni said. "He's a real solid kid and young man. I told him I knew I was getting a good player, but I didn't know you'd do that by the type of person you are."

The Herd shot 46.8 percent from the field and made 7 of 24 three-point attempts.

- The win marks the 75th in D'Antoni's tenure.

- This is the third-straight season the Herd have started 2-0.

- Elmore has had 73 consecutive games with 10 or more points and it was the ninth game of his career with 30 or more points.

- Burks collected his 23rd game with 20 or more points in his career.

- Sophomore guard

tied a career-high set on Dec. 16, 2017, against Ohio with two blocks, including one in the final two minutes of play.

- The Herd dominated the paint outscoring the Pride 40-20.

- Marshall had 10 or more steals for the first time since Jan. 20, 2018, against UAB when they had 26.

- The Herd forced 20 turnovers while only committing 14.

The Herd continue a three-game homestand against Mount St. Mary's (Md.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

