Rylah and Leinhos Named to C-USA All-Tournament Team

were named to the Conference USA Championship All-Tournament Team, the league announced Sunday after the championship match.

Rylah scored two goals and had one assist in the two matches for Marshall. Leinhos was lauded for his defensive play and in helping to shut down opposing attackers.

"Jan-Erik was solid in both matches," Herd head coach

said. "Against FIU he shut down (Joris) Ahlinvi, one of the season's Herman watch list players, who really didn't get a kick. Against UK, he was solid and kept us in the match with his ability on the ball and his defending.

"JP scores two goals and had an assist in these two matches. He has a ton of potential, and we want to see these moments from him consistently going forward."

Rylah got Marshall on the board first in the 47th minute of the quarterfinal match against No. 4 seed FIU. He later assisted on the game-winner to junior

in the 84th minute. The sophomore kept his scoring efforts going in the second half against No. 1 seed Kentucky with a goal to cut Marshall's deficit to one. The London, England, native finished the season with five goals and four assists. Both tied for second-best on the club.

Leinhos played superbly on defense in the matchup against the Panthers. The freshman held Joris Ahlinvi to just one shot on goal. Ahlinvi was the Panthers' second leading scorer with seven goals and three assists this season. Leinhos continued his effort against the Wildcats in the semifinals as the Herd was playing without its two centerbacks in Osmanu and senior

Leinhos played and started all 20 of the Herd's matches in his freshman campaign. The Felsburg, Germany, native was second on the team with 1,756 minutes played and also recorded two assists.

Marshall finished the season 8-9-3 overall and was the No. 5 seed in the Conference USA Championship Tournament. For the second-straight season, the Herd upset the higher seed in the first round to advance to the semifinals. In 2017, Marshall defeated No. 3 seed Kentucky in the first round before losing to eventual tournament champions, Old Dominion. In 2018, the Herd again lost in the semifinal round to the eventual tournament champions as this time top-seeded Kentucky took home the hardware.

2018 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Men's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team

- JJ Williams, Kentucky

- Enrique Facusse, Kentucky

Kalil ElMedkhar, Kentucky

Tanner Hummel, Kentucky

Preston Popp, Charlotte

Callum Montgomery, Charlotte

Teddy Chaouche, Charlotte

Niko Klosterhalfen, Old Dominion

Max Wilschrey, Old Dominion

