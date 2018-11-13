Marshall to host fall Business and Economics Research Symposium Nov. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business will host the fall semester’s Business and Economics Research Symposium at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the university’s Huntington campus.

The purpose of the symposium is to enhance student learning, improve business practices and to promote economic development in West Virginia, according to Bob Simpson, director of the college’s BB&T Center for Leadership.

“The focus is to cultivate ideas to advance American capitalism and policies that support best business practices and entrepreneurship,” Simpson said. “Student groups submitted projects earlier this month in hopes of being invited to attend our symposium. We will have eight student teams presenting these projects during our event and later that night, we will recognize three teams who demonstrated innovation and ability to make a positive impact on our region.”

Student presentations will take place from 5 to 6:15 p.m., with judging conducted by local and regional business leaders. After the ballots are gathered and judging is complete, dinner will take place and special remarks will be given by Simpson; Toney Stroud, representative of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college; Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of the university; and Jennifer Giovannitti, keynote speaker for the Dean’s Distinguished Speaker Series and president of the Benedum Foundation.

Three student teams will have the chance to win $1,000 in the following categories:

· Consulting Project Award

· Ecosystem Project Award

· Economic Impact Award

Simpson said the building blocks for a vibrant economy include a talented labor force, robust networking and a generous supply of creative ideas. He said each of these elements will be represented during Wednesday’s Business and Economics Research Symposium.

Media are invited to cover the event.

To learn more about the event, contact Simpson by e-mail at simpsonr@marshall.edu or call 304-989-1942. For more information on events sponsored by the Lewis College of Business and its BB&T Center for Leadership, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.