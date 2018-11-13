Most read
Marshall to give workshop on construction contracting Nov. 28
The workshop will take place Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
In addition to updating current practices in construction, instructors Betsy Ennis Dulin, an attorney and engineer, and James Watson, an engineer, will focus on how to minimize risk while managing these types of jobs. Topics to be covered include construction contract basics, contract and bidding documents, submittals, changes and related issues, and nontraditional project delivery.
The workshop has been approved for 7.5 professional development hours in health, safety and welfare by the West Virginia chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
“We are so pleased to bring Ms. Dulin and Mr. Watson to campus to offer this valuable professional development opportunity. As our local engineers, architects, and other contracting professionals look to meet continuing education requirements for the year, we hope they will join us for this workshop,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education.
Cost of the workshop is $275 per person, which includes handouts and light refreshments in the morning and afternoon. Lunch is not included.
Persons may register for the workshop online at https://www.marshall.edu/ce/pd or by calling the center at 304-696-6007.