Marshall to present viola recital featuring Turkish guest artist

 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 05:07 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present “Love for Viola!” with guest artist Dr. Tuba Özkan from Mersin University in Turkey.

 

She will perform two concerts in Huntington. “Love for Viola!” will be presented at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, and at noon Thursday, Nov. 29, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington.

 

Özkan will collaborate with the School of Music faculty member Dr. Şölen Dikener, who will play cello, and Dr. Johan Botes, who will play piano. The program will feature the world premiere performance of Fantasy on Blue by Dr. Mark Zanter of Marshall and the American premiere of the Piano Trio by Russian composer Alexey Kurbatov. Özkan will also perform the American premiere of the Capriccio for solo viola by the Turkish composer Necil K. Akses.

 

The concerts are free and open to the public. They are sponsored by the College of Arts and Media, the School of Music, Woodlands Retirement Home and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church as part of MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series. This is the fifth concert of the 2018-19 MUsic Alive concert season. 

