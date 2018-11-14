Arrests, Warrants Executed on Huntington's Sixth Avenue

The Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau is placing an added emphasis on nuisance drug properties that have received numerous complaints from surrounding neighbors.

These are properties that may not have a major drug dealer operating on the premises but still need to be addressed to make the neighborhood safer. Many of the complaints regarding these properties have come from calls to the Police Department’s anonymous crime tip line, 304-696-4444.

The Special Investigations Bureau executed three search warrants at suspected nuisance properties in the 300 and 400 blocks of 6th Avenue on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The first warrant was served at 347 6th Ave., Apt. 4. Kwanis C. Hayes, 26, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs.

The second warrant was executed in the same complex at 347 6th Ave., Apt 6. Rudolph D. Bass, AKA “Wayne,” 51, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs. Virgil O. Richardson, AKA “Vee,” 49, of Detroit, was also arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The third warrant was executed at 427 6th Ave., Apt. A. Phillip S. Adkins, 39, of Huntington; Sabrina L. Morrison, 48, of Huntington; Anthony G. Garland, AKA “Tone,” 50, of Detroit; and Theodore W. Lowe, AKA “’Pops,” 49, of Detroit, were all arrested at the scene. Each was charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

During the searches at all three locations, suspected heroin and methamphetamine were recovered. Detectives recovered scales, cell phones and paraphernalia consistent with the packaging, sale and use of drugs.

Property owners at both locations will be issued nuisance letters and will have 10 days to respond. If you think you have a drug-related property in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to call the tip line at 304-696-4444.