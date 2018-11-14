Marshall Greeks to assist with Wilmington, NC hurricane recovery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – More than 20 members of Marshall University’s fraternity and sorority community will be heading to Wilmington, North Carolina Thursday, Nov. 15, to assist with hurricane relief and other needs of the community.

“The students in the fraternity and sorority community wanted to be of service to a community affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Nicolas Wright, director of fraternity and sorority life at Marshall. “Although hurricane relief was the primary motivation, the fraternity and sorority community will be assisting in other areas of the Wilmington community as well.”

The students will be returning to Huntington Nov. 18.

To follow along with their experience, follow @marshallgreeks and #MUGreekService on Instagram and Twitter.