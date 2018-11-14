Marshall Greeks to assist with Wilmington, NC hurricane recovery

Most read
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 03:54 Updated 33 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
“The students in the fraternity and sorority community wanted to be of service to a community affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Nicolas Wright, director of fraternity and sorority life at Marshall. “Although hurricane relief was the primary motivation, the fraternity and sorority community will be assisting in other areas of the Wilmington community as well.”
The students will be returning to Huntington Nov. 18.
To follow along with their experience, follow @marshallgreeks and #MUGreekService on Instagram and Twitter.