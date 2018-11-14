Most read
Wasp Actress Blogs "I hope the wonders of hope still exist after Stan....."
(Courtesy Hollywood Reporter, follow link to full tributte)
My father used to close out his emails with these incredible words by Hunter S Thompson: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly worn-out and screaming “WooHoo, What a Ride!”
I didn’t truly know Stan Lee. I typically connected with him at comic conventions where I would find myself utterly worn-out and growing ragged or weary. It was usually around that time in the day that I would hear a stir in the crowd, and then watch a true rock star electrify thousands of awaiting fans with the wave of his exuberant, 95-year-old hand. He delighted me every time. “How does he have more energy at 95 than I do at 39?” I would ask myself.
It didn’t take much time in Stan’s presence to observe a few things:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/stan-lee-remembered-by-eva...
Stan always had a cameo in MARVEL movies, finding him rose to similar nerd achievements as staying through credits to digest implications of final clip.
https://www.thewrap.com/stan-lee-marvel-cameos-ranked-ant-man-wasp-infin...