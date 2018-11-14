Wasp Actress Blogs "I hope the wonders of hope still exist after Stan....."

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 05:23 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Stan Lee "Iron Man" Cameo
Stan Lee "Iron Man" Cameo

Evangeline Lilly is among a select group of actresses who have portrayed female superheroes created or co-created by the legendary Stan Lee, who died Nov. 12.  Lee filmed his cameo in Avengers 4 prior to passing. In addition, he and his only daughter are reported to have created a new hero on the day of his passing. 

(Courtesy Hollywood Reporter, follow link to full tributte)

My father used to close out his emails with these incredible words by Hunter S Thompson: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly worn-out and screaming “WooHoo, What a Ride!”

I didn’t truly know Stan Lee. I typically connected with him at comic conventions where I would find myself utterly worn-out and growing ragged or weary. It was usually around that time in the day that I would hear a stir in the crowd, and then watch a true rock star electrify thousands of awaiting fans with the wave of his exuberant, 95-year-old hand. He delighted me every time. “How does he have more energy at 95 than I do at 39?” I would ask myself. 

It didn’t take much time in Stan’s presence to observe a few things:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/stan-lee-remembered-by-eva...

Stan always had a cameo in MARVEL movies, finding him rose to similar nerd achievements as staying through credits to digest implications of  final clip.

https://www.thewrap.com/stan-lee-marvel-cameos-ranked-ant-man-wasp-infin...

 

 


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus