Wasp Actress Blogs "I hope the wonders of hope still exist after Stan....."

Evangeline Lilly is among a select group of actresses who have portrayed female superheroes created or co-created by the legendary Stan Lee, who died Nov. 12. Lee filmed his cameo in Avengers 4 prior to passing. In addition, he and his only daughter are reported to have created a new hero on the day of his passing.

My father used to close out his emails with these incredible words by Hunter S Thompson: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly worn-out and screaming “WooHoo, What a Ride!”

I didn’t truly know Stan Lee. I typically connected with him at comic conventions where I would find myself utterly worn-out and growing ragged or weary. It was usually around that time in the day that I would hear a stir in the crowd, and then watch a true rock star electrify thousands of awaiting fans with the wave of his exuberant, 95-year-old hand. He delighted me every time. “How does he have more energy at 95 than I do at 39?” I would ask myself.

It didn’t take much time in Stan’s presence to observe a few things:

Stan always had a cameo in MARVEL movies, finding him rose to similar nerd achievements as staying through credits to digest implications of final clip.

