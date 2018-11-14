Thanksgiving meal Help Requested

Jeanette Rowsey has posted "that we have just nine days to put together the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach free Community Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings, and need a lot of help to make it happen—in the form of MONETARY and FOOD donations and volunteer HELPERS to work 2 to 2-1/2 hour shifts on November 22! Please share this with your friends and church congregation. We need to know by Sunday, Nov. 18. if at all possible.

MONEY: Unfortunately the Thanksgiving morning 5-K has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. This would have provided an expected $1,200 to cover meal and assistance needs for the rest of 2019. If you can help financially, please mail a check made out to "GBCO" c/o Rev. Kerry Bart at 615 Water St, Barboursville, WV 25504.

FOOD: Please reply here or message me personally if you can purchase & prepare one or more of the following dishes at home to bring to the dinner:

1. 15-20 lb. turkey roasted and separated from bones (3 more needed);

2. 13x9" pan of stuffing (11 needed);

3. deviled eggs (5 dozen needed or 120 halves)

4. 14 oz. cans Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce (12 needed)

5. Pumpkins pies cut into 8 pieces (9 more needed)

6. Additional cakes/pies (6-8 needed)

7. 5-gallon cooler of unsweetened tea (1 needed)

8. 5-gallon cooler of sweet tea (1 needed)

9. Extra electric roasters or large crockpots (3-4 needed)

MEAL HELPERS: Please reply here or message me personally if you can be at the Barboursville Senior Center for one or more of the following volunteer shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (prep kitchen and receive food); 12 to 2:30 p.m. (cook and set up); 2 to 4:15 (greet and serve guests); 4 to 5:30 (cleanup shift).