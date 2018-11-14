Most read
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
- "Grunge" Will have Sensory Friendly Special Screening at Marquee Pullman
- 48th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to feature daughter of flight crew member
- HHS Wins Season Opener
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- Pike County Homicides: Family Arrested
- Another Project Huntington Jailing
Thanksgiving meal Help Requested
MONEY: Unfortunately the Thanksgiving morning 5-K has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. This would have provided an expected $1,200 to cover meal and assistance needs for the rest of 2019. If you can help financially, please mail a check made out to "GBCO" c/o Rev. Kerry Bart at 615 Water St, Barboursville, WV 25504.
FOOD: Please reply here or message me personally if you can purchase & prepare one or more of the following dishes at home to bring to the dinner:
1. 15-20 lb. turkey roasted and separated from bones (3 more needed);
2. 13x9" pan of stuffing (11 needed);
3. deviled eggs (5 dozen needed or 120 halves)
4. 14 oz. cans Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce (12 needed)
5. Pumpkins pies cut into 8 pieces (9 more needed)
6. Additional cakes/pies (6-8 needed)
7. 5-gallon cooler of unsweetened tea (1 needed)
8. 5-gallon cooler of sweet tea (1 needed)
9. Extra electric roasters or large crockpots (3-4 needed)
MEAL HELPERS: Please reply here or message me personally if you can be at the Barboursville Senior Center for one or more of the following volunteer shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (prep kitchen and receive food); 12 to 2:30 p.m. (cook and set up); 2 to 4:15 (greet and serve guests); 4 to 5:30 (cleanup shift).