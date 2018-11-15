Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison for Selling Crack Cocaine Near Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn Bryson, Columbus man, was sentenced yesterday to 37 months for selling crack cocaine within 1000 feet of Marshall University in July 2017, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.

“Marshall University and its student population are the heart of the City of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “To the parents of current and future students of Marshall University, please know that we are doing everything within our power to keep the criminal element away from campus. Drug dealers doing business on or near campus will be held accountable.”

On July 6, 2017, an individual told officers he had just purchased crack cocaine from “Shorty” at 1531 Rear Avenue, Apartment A in Huntington. Officers conducted a search warrant and recovered approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine. Bryson admitted that he intended to sell that crack cocaine as well.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.